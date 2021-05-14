Hero Cat Nonchalantly Jumps From Burning Building in Chicago
NO BIG THING
A fire in a Chicago apartment building on Thursday ended with an unexpected twist: a black cat suddenly appearing from the flames, leaping from the burning fifth floor to a crowd of onlookers below, and then nonchalantly walking away. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said firefighters were working to put out a fire at a building in Englewood when the cat began to make its way onto the ledge, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. “It was looking out for quite a while. After a couple of minutes the cat got closer to the edge and it looked like she was getting ready to go and she just did,” Langford was quoted as saying. Video captured the moment the cat took the death-defying leap, at one point resembling a flying squirrel before it landed on its feet, bounced briefly, and walked off. “It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” Langford said. No one was injured in the blaze, and the cat’s owner has yet to be found.