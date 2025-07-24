A man arrested on suspicion of taking a Hudson River boat joyride in the nude escaped from a hospital disguised as a doctor, according to a report. Security camera footage captured from New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, Manhattan, shows 36-year-old Stephen Blasetti pulling on a physician’s coat before making his way out of the building, according to WABC. He had been at the medical facility for psychiatric evaluation following charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and reckless endangerment. The network reported that Blasetti slipped out of his handcuffs Wednesday morning when an officer watching him fell asleep—although that report contradicts sources speaking to the New York Post who claimed Blasetti was not cuffed or shackled at the hospital. The Daily Beast has contacted the NYPD for comment. The Post had earlier published an image showing NYPD Harbor Unit officers escorting a naked Blasetti after his July 19 arrest.
Hero TV Reporter Abandons Live Broadcast to Help Cyclist Involved in Collision
Live reporter Christian Piekos looked panicked and gasped “Oh, shoot!” before suddenly vanishing out of shot, and the camera cut back to the studio. Minutes passed before the studio hosts on ABC7 Chicago‘s early morning live broadcast handed back to Piekos for an explanation. “Big wipeout for the cyclist who went over his handlebars,” the reporter breathlessly told his viewers, explaining that a rider had collided with a runner on the busy lakefront path. “His helmet actually broke, so we ran right over to make sure he was doing OK.” Piekos and photojournalist James McIntyre had offered up a first-aid kit, but the shaken rider reportedly waved them off and pedaled away. “A scary situation. You’ve got to be careful out here on the trail with so many people running and cycling at the same time,” Piekos warned, staying cool as he continued his report on Chicago’s punishing heat.
Running a small business is already tough. Do you really want to spend your precious time after work balancing books and creating invoices? That’s where Intuit QuickBooks Online comes in. Its revolutionary accounting software has been augmented with a groundbreaking team of AI agents that take care of day-to-day tasks and tedious busywork for you. Right now, you can get 90% (!!) off the first three months of your subscription.
According to Intuit, users report saving up to twelve hours every month when using QuickBooks Online to handle things like bookkeeping, cash flow, and invoicing. Whether you’re looking to build a strong business foundation or get some free time back, Intuit has a plan for every level. The Essentials plan is ideal for saving time and includes the core accounting (does bookkeeping and assists in reconciliation) and payments (automates invoices and tracks late payments) agents. The Plus and Advanced plans are built for scaling, adding powerful tools like the customer agent (which schedules meetings and prioritizes leads from your inbox) and the finance agent (for KPI analysis, planning, and forecasting).
Right now, all of these plans are 90% off for the first three months and include free access to Intuit’s live experts for assistance when setting up QuickBooks with your business. But act fast: this limited-time deal ends on 7/31. Click here to get started.
President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new linguistic enemy. While speaking at an artificial intelligence summit Wednesday, Trump realized mid-thought that he doesn’t like the word “artificial” at all. “I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” the 79-year-old president said. ”You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial so could we straighten that out please?” he asked, pointing to someone in the audience. “We should change the name.” As disbelieving laughter rippled through the room, Trump insisted, “I actually mean that—I don’t like the name ‘artificial’ anything.” He then offered an alternative—one he often uses to describe himself: “It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius.” Trump—who in January renamed the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies—signed three executive orders aimed at deregulating AI, which he called “one of the most important technological revolutions in the history of the world.” One executive order also targets what Trump called “woke” AI. During his speech, he accused the Biden administration of trying to “regulate and restrict A.I.” in order to ”centralize it, censor it, control it, weaponize it.”
A tourist has been charged with child abuse after she allegedly assaulted a teenage girl during an altercation over a spot at a Disney World parade in Florida. Martha Lucia Zapata Echeverri, 51, a citizen of Colombia, allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the arm to pull her aside, leaving behind a bruise and abrasion according to authorities. The altercation started when Zapata Echeverri was following her daughter to get a better view of the parade. The mom then allegedly placed her hand on the teen, trying to make space. The teen told authorities that she asked the woman to not touch her in Spanish. She then moved out of the way for another tourist, before Zapata Echeverri allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the side, the report claims. However, Zapata Echeverri told investigators the teen pushed into her, saying it was “her spot.” Zapata Echeverri was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse. No other surveillance footage or witnesses could corroborate the events that allegedly took place. According to a statement from her attorney, Bryan Farinas, she has denied the charges and has been released from the Orange County jail after posting bond. “We believe this is a situation that was significantly mischaracterized. Based on the information that we have reviewed at this time, Ms. Zapata Echeverri was confronted and physically pushed by the alleged victim,” Farinas said. The Daily Beast has reached out to The Orange County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
The Trump administration is employing a new policy in an effort to ramp up deportations of migrant children who arrived in the country without a parent or guardian, according to a CNN report on Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff were directed to ask children they encounter in immigration enforcement operations if they want to voluntarily depart the country, two unnamed Homeland Security officials told CNN. If the child says yes, they will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. ICE must pick up the child from CBP within 72 hours, or they will be referred to the Health and Human Services Department. Previously, long-standing protocol directed federal authorities to turn over unaccompanied children to HHS care. Under the previous policy, federal agents would only ask children from Mexico or Canada if they wanted to self-deport. “This is a long-standing practice that was used by previous administrations to prioritize getting children back to the safety of a parent or legal guardian in their home country‚” a Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. However, the leader of a children’s advocacy group says the change will harm the most vulnerable people in an attempt to hike up deportation numbers. “A child is in no position to understand the consequences of self-deporting, particularly without the guidance of an attorney,” Neha Desai, managing director of Children’s Human Rights at the National Center for Youth Law, told the network.
A handwritten note was found in the truck of Wess Roley, the man who ambushed and fatally shot two Idaho firefighters after setting a brush fire last month, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. “Tomorrow I shall go into battle, if I survive it would be with utmost dishonor. I bid thee farewell,” read the letter addressed to his father, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told a press conference on Tuesday. Investigators also found a drawing at Roley’s home appearing to show a person with a shotgun with the words “kill kill kill,” Norris said. The 20-year-old lit fires on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene, on June 29 and then shot at firefighters who responded before fatally turning the gun on himself. “This was a premeditated ambush, a pure act of evil against the people we look to for help,” the sheriff said. Roley had tried to join the U.S. Army twice but was disqualified after failing to follow through on appointments, Norris said. He had also entered a Coeur d’Alene fire station in May and asked about becoming a firefighter, but became frustrated when he was told that he would have to go through a process to do so, according to the sheriff. A third firefighter was critically injured in the shooting; his recovery is ongoing.
Columbia University has agreed to pay a $200 million fine to reverse the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to its federal funding. The deal will also resolve more than half a dozen civil rights investigations related to antisemitism claims, according to the agreement. Alongside the fine, Columbia agreed to follow laws prohibiting race-based admissions and hiring, and to stick to promises made in March to address antisemitism and to tamp down student protests. President Donald Trump boasted about the deal in a Truth Social post in which he commended Columbia for “for agreeing to do what is right.” Trump has accused Columbia and other elite universities of failing to adequately address harassment of Jewish students, while also railing against their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. He forced Columbia to the negotiating table by canceling $400 million in grants and contracts in March—an amount that grew to more than $1 billion when factoring in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to The New York Times. The settlement reopens the spigot of research funds and also makes clear that the Trump administration holds no power to interfere with faculty appointments, admissions policies, or academic speech. Harvard, which opted to sue the administration over its funding cuts unlike Columbia, is still negotiating to claw back its funds. When reached for comment, Columbia referred the Daily Beast to its announcement of the agreement. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
Jeff Bezos is not considering a bid to buy CNBC, a source close to Bezos has told the Daily Beast. It comes after the New York Post reported Wednesday that the billionaire was thinking about adding the network to his media empire, citing a person familiar with Bezos’ thinking. Another source close to the billionaire told the outlet that CNBC would “align well with his interests,” adding that the cable network could serve as a “neutral voice” in Bezos’ portfolio, which includes The Washington Post. However, a source close to Bezos told the Daily Beast the report was false, saying, “There’s not a shred of truth to that story.” CNBC, which airs financial news shows like Squawk Box and Mad Money with Jim Cramer, is currently owned by cable giant Comcast. But Comcast is spinning off CNBC and other cable assets into a new publicly-traded company called Versant by the end of the year. Bezos has not approached Comcast about a potential acquisition, sources close to the company told the New York Post. Another source told the outlet that Versant is not looking to sell. Versant declined to comment to the Daily Beast. Bezos purchased The Washington Post from Warren Buffett for $250 million in 2013. His tenure as owner has stirred controversy in recent years after he axed endorsements and pushed for editorial changes.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
ESPN host Pat McAfee has apologized for spreading a fake viral internet story about an 18-year-old Ole Miss student. McAfee revealed on his show, The Pat McAfee Show, on Wednesday that he apologized to the family of Mary Kate Cornett, who was at the center of a false rumor in February that she was involved in a sex scandal with her boyfriend’s dad. Months later, McAfee admitted that he had “since learned that the story was not true and that my show played a role in the anguish caused to a great family, and especially to a young woman.” “I can now happily share with you that I recently got to meet Mary Kate and her family, and I got a chance to sincerely apologize to them and acknowledge that what I said about Mary Kate was based solely on what others were saying on the internet, or had previously been reported by others,” he said. He added that “as a girl dad,” he was “very thankful” to be able to let Cornett’s dad know that he “was wildly regretful” for the part his show played in Cornett’s “pain.” Cornett told NBC in April that she “thought it was absolutely ridiculous that an ESPN sports broadcaster would be talking about a 19-year-old girl’s ‘sex scandal’ that was completely false.”
Time released its list of The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time on Wednesday, and The Joe Rogan Experience did not make the cut. Some of the usual suspects, like Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce claimed spots. Other picks included the recently launched Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Wiser Than Me, and WTF with Marc Maron, which is ending its 16-year run this fall. Social media users were most perplexed by Rogan’s omission. Time correspondent Eliana Dockterman explained the selection process in a separate article for the publication, “Much of collating this list, when it came to this particular breed of pod, involved sorting out who can conduct an insightful interview or piece together a compelling monologue from who is just a big name.” Rogan apparently did not fit that description, nor did acolytes Theo Von and Andrew Schulz. “Not defending Joe Rogan’s views whatsoever but we’re just kidding ourselves not including him,” wrote one representative observer responding to the list. The snubs weren’t only for the darlings of conservatives, however. Popular lefty podcasts Pod Save America and Chapo Trap House are also missing from the list. Time did acknowledge the podcaster’s influence when it named him one of its 100 Most Influential People this year.