Hero Dad Fights Off Mountain Lion Attack on 5-Year-Old Son
LION TAMER
A father bravely fought off a mountain lion attack on Sunday after the animal pounced on his five-year-old son and attempted to run off. KTLA reported that a family with several children, and at least six adults, was having a picnic in California’s Malibu Creek State Park when the incident happened. “Somebody screamed the baby’s name, and his dad started running,” explained the boy’s aunt, who chose not to be identified. “The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go.” Emergency crews and local deputies responded to the scene, and the boy was airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released. The boy has since returned to the hospital due to complications with his eyes, KTLA reported. After consulting with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), park rangers determined that the mountain lion was a “threat to public safety.” Upon being found in a tree, the animal was euthanized by a park ranger using a firearm. “CDFW and State Park officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured,” said the CDFW in a statement.