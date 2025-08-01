Hero Flight Attendants Sue Boeing Over Terrifying Mid-Air Blowout
QUALITY CONTROL
Four flight attendants have filed lawsuits against Boeing, alleging physical and emotional injuries after a mid-air cabin panel blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft last January. The suits, filed in Seattle’s King County Superior Court, accuse Boeing of negligence and failure to ensure reasonable care in the production, sale, and maintenance of the aircraft and its parts. “Each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers’ safety first while fearing for their lives,” said Tracy Brammeier, lawyer for the plaintiffs, Reuters reported. “They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering traumatic experience.” The flight attendants, in separate lawsuits, said they have suffered physical and mental injuries, emotional distress, and other financial costs, and are seeking compensation for past and future economic damages. “Boeing knew or should have known of the quality control issues present in its production of the 737 MAX line of aircraft,” the court papers said. The January 2024 incident led to a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The Daily Beast has reached out to Boeing for comment.