Hero German Shepherd Leads Police to Injured Owner’s Car Crash
VERY GOOD BOY
A heroic German Shepherd that police thought was a stray on a highway was actually acting as a rescue dog. It led authorities to the site of its injured owner’s overturned pickup truck the night of Jan. 3. The New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook that after two officers responded to a report of the dog on a snow-covered highway, the animal ran away, leading the troopers into Vermont. What they found when it stopped was a broken guardrail and a wrecked pickup truck on one side. “It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” the Facebook post reads. Both the occupants of the truck were hypothermic and seriously injured. The cops transported them to the hospital. The force followed up with: “The brave Tinsley is safe and well.” The dog had not been injured in the crash.