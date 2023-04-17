Hero Who Helped Save Japanese PM Flabbergasted by Lack of Security
One of the heroic fishermen who tackled the man accused of attacking Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday suggested beefing up security measures for high-profile political visits in the country—expressing shock that there weren’t even metal detectors at the event. Wild video that went viral over the weekend shows a metal object being thrown towards Kishida and landing nearby during a campaign visit at the port of Saikazaki. A bodyguard quickly takes action, covering and swatting the object with a bulletproof briefcase before pushing the prime minister out of the way. Tsutomu Konishi, one of the fishermen who subsequently swarmed the attacker before police arrived, told the Associated Press that he was “still shocked and stunned” by the incident, adding that “at a time when Japan’s serving prime minister was visiting, perhaps we may have needed a metal detector.” Another fishermen who was at the event suggested: “If I were in charge of security, I would have asked for a bag check.” 24 year-old Ryuji Kimura was named as the suspect, who threw what was later revealed to be a smoke bomb.