‘Heroes’ Creator Shares Emotional Tribute to Star, 36, After Shock Death

Tim Kring, the creator of the sci-fi ensemble series Heroes, paid an emotional tribute to Hayden Panettiere after the actress’s death at age 36. Panettiere, who shot to fame in the TV show playing cheerleader Claire Bennet, was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment over the weekend. Her death remains under investigation. An autopsy found no signs of trauma and police reported no signs of foul play. In an essay for Variety, Kring, who created and served as showrunner and executive producer of the NBC drama from 2006 to 2010, remembered Panettiere as “singularly talented” as an actor and “levelheaded beyond her years as a person.” Kring recalled how Panettiere could cry intensely through 12 consecutive takes before immediately returning to texting friends or laughing with castmates between scenes. “She had a deep understanding of human nature that belied her age,” Kring wrote. He said the distinction between Panettiere and her character became increasingly blurred, adding that Heroes was successful from the start and Panettiere was unquestionably its breakout star. “I will remember her as a kind and gentle person who was always a joy and an inspiration to work with,” Kring wrote. Panettiere would have turned 37 on Friday.