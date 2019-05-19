‘Heroes’ Help Police Find Texas Girl Abducted in Front of her Mother

Two people helped police rescue an eight-year-old Texas girl who was abducted in front of her mother Saturday night. Salem Sabatka was taking a walk with her mother in Fort Worth, Texas, when a man abducted her from a car, according to police. Authorities issued an Amber Alert, and posted a description of the car to social media. Two unidentified residents took it upon themselves to find the girl. The duo found a matching vehicle parked outside a hotel and called the police. “As you can see, there is a smile on my face. I'm here to report that Salem has been found safe,” Buddy Calzada, spokesman for the Fort Worth police, told reporters. “They're our heroes tonight, I'll tell you that,” he said of the helpful pair, who were described only as members of a local church. Sabatka was reportedly unharmed, and has been reunited with her family. A 51-year-old man is accused of abducting her, and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, according to Calzada. The man is not related to the girl.