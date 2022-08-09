Herschel's New Backpack Collection Is Equal Parts Strength & Style

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With school coming back sooner rather than later, it is time to start looking into some of the major essentials you’ll need before the first day—whether you’re headed back to class or back to the office for the first time in a couple of years. Just in time for the new season, Herschel recently dropped a brand new line of backpacks called the Pro Series Collection. The Pro Series collection is designed to not only live up to the high style standards that Herschel has become known for but also to provide next-level durability that can stand up to weather, drops, tears and even being used for hiking. Each backpack in the collection is made of 100% recycled fabric to ensure a more sustainable product.

Additionally, the backpacks come with a sturdy base and exterior, contoured shoulder straps for extra comfort and reduced back strain, and several organization pockets to more easily store your things. The new Pro Series Collection has three different designs: the Herschel Little America Backpack Pro, the Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro and the Retreat Backpack Pro. The different sizes and styles mean you can get the option that best fits your needs from using it as a baseball bag or hiking backpack to a sturdy back-to-school option. Each backpack comes with seven to 10 different color options as well, so you’ll be able to find one that works for your personal taste as well.

Herschel Little America Backpack Pro Buy at Herschel $ 120

Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro Buy at Herschel $ 80

Retreat Backpack Pro Buy at Herschel $ 100

