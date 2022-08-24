This Colorful Herschel Suitcase Makes Traveling a Breeze

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’d be lying if I said I was a world traveler, but I do travel pretty frequently between New York City and Orlando. It’s not the most arduous flight, but traveling can still be a pain sometimes—especially as a self-proclaimed “over-packer.” As someone who always packs a lot of clothes and makeup, having a suitcase that can fit it all while being easy to navigate through airports, Ubers, and beyond can be a challenge. There have been times when I was walking through the airport just for the handle on my luggage to break—not fun. After months of poor back-to-back traveling experiences, I decided to take matters into my own hands and try out a new suitcase.

I’ve used Herschel coolers and backpacks in the past when I was in college but never tried out the brand’s luggage. While scrolling through the website recently, I saw a vibrant neon suitcase that instantly caught my eye and decided that it was the one.

This Trade Luggage is available in (carry-on, carry-on large, medium, and large). I opted for the medium size, which is slightly larger than a carry-on but also smaller than a traditional checked bag. The construction of the luggage lends itself well to travel with its hard shell exterior, side and top handles, multidirectional wheels, and zipper lock. It’s perfect for solo travelers like myself who have to navigate the airport alone.

Herschel Trade Luggage Medium Suitcase In terms of space, there’s so much room to put all of those travel essentials in this suitcase. Inside you’ll find a split design with zippered mesh storage and garment cross-straps to keep those clothes neat and organized. Buy at Herschel $ 193 Free Shipping | Free Returns

After months of traveling with this bad boy, I cannot see myself using another suitcase for the foreseeable future. From the size to the color, this suitcase has everything I could possibly want. My favorite part is how easy it is to spot at the baggage claim with its vibrant color scheme. If cloudburst neon doesn’t fit your aesthetic, this suitcase is also available in black, port, night camo, navy, ash rose, ivy green, paint pour multi, and tortoise. (Note: not every color is available in each size.) Plus, the hard shell exterior is extremely durable and survives the hardships of travel without wear and tear. Compared to my previous fabric suitcase, this luggage didn’t have a dent in it (and I see how these bags are tossed around and it’s not gentle by any means.)

Let’s not forget about the price. With a price tag of $193, this suitcase isn’t the cheapest, but also not as expensive as other brands which are $250+ in similar styles, sizes, and designs. As someone with a small budget, I do think investing in high-quality luggage is worth it. Not only will it make travel easier, but also decrease the likelihood of having to purchase different suitcases when the cheaper ones inevitably break and fall apart.

Overall, whether you’re looking to upgrade your suitcase for an upcoming trip or want to add a new piece to the collection, Herschel’s Trade Luggage is a great option.

