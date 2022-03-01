Even Herschel Walker Is Avoiding MTG After White Nationalist Cameo
SOMETHING CAME UP
Even Herschel Walker doesn’t want to stand next to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The former NFL player and current Senate candidate for Georgia pulled out of Greene’s upcoming “Second Amendment and Freedom Rally” in Rome, Georgia after she spoke at a white nationalist conference over the weekend, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The rally is expected to feature Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Steve Bannon, among other far-right personalities. Walker is the latest Republican to distance himself from Greene, who defended and even promoted her appearance at the conference for “young conservatives.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) appearance, saying there was “no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism,” while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he would talk with the duo for attending an event led by “appalling” white supremacist Nick Fuentes.