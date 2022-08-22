Herschel Walker Slams Climate Bill: ‘Don’t We Have Enough Trees?’
Republicans have levied some heavy criticism against Biden’s reimagined climate change and infrastructure proposal, the Inflation Reduction Act, but some GOP figureheads seem a bit more confused about what it does than others. “They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not,” said Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker in a Sunday appearance, “Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” While it’s not entirely clear what Walker was referring to, the new bill would give $1.5 billion to the Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program over the next decade. The Trump-backed nominee has been caught in the thick of it with his views on climate change before. In July, the former NFL running back suggested that China takes Georgia’s “good air.”