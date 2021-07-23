Footballer-Turned-GOP Hopeful Herschel Walker Threatened Ex-Wife, Inflated Wealth: Docs
UH-OH
Former NFL star and potential Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has made a name for himself in conservative media circles, but that hasn’t obscured a checkered past. The Associated Press dug into records tied to Walker’s business dealings and divorce, finding allegations that he threatened his ex-wife’s life, inflated his wealth, and had unpredictable behavior. Walker has long noted his diagnosis of dissociative personality disorder, with a 2008 book noting how the disorder left him with violent feelings. Despite claiming he sought professional help, ex-wife Cindy Grossman filed a protective order in late 2005, claiming he was violent toward her.
Walker has also exaggerated his business dealings, claiming to have hired hundreds of employees for his company despite filing an application for a $182,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan that listed the number as eight. Business associates also noted that, despite Walker’s claims, he does not own a chicken processing plant. Walker did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment.