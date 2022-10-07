Herschel Walker’s Political Director Gets the Boot a Month Before Election Day

Herschel Walker’s campaign reportedly fired its political director on Wednesday as the embattled Republican Senate candidate continues to reel from The Daily Beast’s bombshell report he once paid for a woman’s abortion

Citing two people close to the campaign, CNN reported Friday that Taylor Crowe was fired over suspicions he had leaked information to media members. His ouster, which came two days after The Daily Beast’s report, is a potentially troubling sign for Walker’s campaign given Election Day in the crucial Georgia race is just a month away.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to questions posed by The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon.

Crowe previously worked as the campaign political director for David Perdue, who lost the Republican primary in Georgia’s gubernatorial race. He took charge of Walker’s campaign in June, his LinkedIn says.

Under Crowe, Walker’s campaign has battled controversy after controversy as details about the candidate’s personal life became public. These details were first uncovered in series of stories published by The Daily Beast, which found that Walker has two children he’d kept hidden from the public eye—something he also hid from his own staff, too.

Prior to these reports, Walker regularly campaigned on family values and admonished absentee fathers. After it was uncovered he was an absentee parent himself, however, Walker’s musings about a close-knit family life appeared rife with hypocrisy.

The latest blow to Walker, published this week, exposed that the staunch anti-abortion advocate, who wants the procedure to be outlawed without exception, paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Walker denied the report and said he had no idea who that woman could be.

That was countered, however, when The Daily Beast confirmed Wednesday that the woman who Walker claimed to not know is the mother of one of his children.

Asked on Thursday about the reports and whether he’d reached out to any of the mothers of his children, Walker replied, “Why do I need to?”

He added: “Because of the article I had more kids. That’s why I haven’t reached out to anyone, because I said no. And that’s what I mean when I said no, I said it’s not correct, that’s a lie. And that’s what I mean, when that’s a lie,” Walker said.

A replacement for Crowe has not been named by Walker’s campaign.