Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out at Him After Abortion Revelation

Herschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published.

“He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.

“I’m done.”

Walker, through his lawyer, denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for publishing the piece. The former girlfriend, however, provided a receipt for the abortion clinic and a check sent by Walker to her in a “get well” card days later. In addition, a close friend of the woman said they were told about the abortion at the time and corroborated details of her account.

Christian Walker, who has been informally advising his father's Georgia Senate campaign, let loose on his dad in a series of angry tweets.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” he wrote.

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he added.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

The account of the abortion is the latest bombshell to rock Walker’s race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The Daily Beast previously broke the story that the Republican who bashed “absentee fathers” had two sons out of wedlock he had never publicly acknowledged, along with an adult daughter.