Herschel Walker’s Tough-Talking ‘Erection’ Gaffe Goes Viral
With his Georgia Senate race hanging in the balance, Republican candidate Herschel Walker had an unfortunate slip of the tongue as he tried to drum up support for his campaign Tuesday night. Flanked by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Walker spoke on Fox News about the significance of his election. “This election is about more than Herschel Walker,” he said. “This erection is about the people.” Neither Cruz nor Graham appeared to clock the gaffe, but the clip quickly went viral and sent #Erection trending on Twitter overnight. The faux pas came after a woman who accused Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion on Tuesday challenged Walker to meet her in person after he dismissed her allegations as a “lie.”