Media

‘He’s Full of Crap!’: Musk Ripped for ‘Lying’ About DOGE Vetting Process

LIAR-IN-CHIEF

MSNBC host Michael Steele had some choice words for the world’s richest man on Saturday.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsMarco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
OpinionTrump Thinks He Humiliated Zelensky. He Really Humiliated the United States
David Rothkopf
PoliticsJust Two GOP Reps Dare to Publicly Rebuke Trump for Zelensky Meltdown
Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. NewsRussian Lawmaker Predicted the Trump-Vance Ambush of Zelensky
Julia Davis