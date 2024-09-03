Hewlett Packard Pursues Mike Lynch’s Estate for $4B
NOT A GOOD LOOK
Hewlett Packard will continue its lawsuit against British tech mogul, Mike Lynch, who died along with six others in the shipwreck of his 184-foot yacht Bayesian last month, seeking $4 billion from his estate. Hewlett Packard told the Times in a statement on Tuesday that, “in 2022, an English high court judge ruled that HPE had substantially succeeded in its civil fraud claims against Dr Lynch and Mr Hussain,” adding “it is HPE’s intention to follow the proceedings through to their conclusion.” British attorney Oliver Embley told The Guardian that “effectively they would be suing his widow and that does not look good optically,” which “from a publicity perspective... could backfire on them.” Representatives for the technology firm told the Times that they are seeking $4 billion in damages, a drop from their original $5 billion suit launched in 2015 which claimed Lynch and his finance director Sushovan Hussain inflated the value of their company, Autonomy, by $5.5 billion upon its sale to Hewlett Packard.