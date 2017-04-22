Hey Kids, How Cool Is Communism?

Of his Hitler Youth pledged to him and him alone, Adolf Hitler once said, “When an opponent declares, ‘I will not come over to your side,’ I calmly say, ‘“Your child belongs to us already.”'

And this was cemented not just in community hikes, and pep talks from their Youth leaders, but in schoolbooks with easy to read lessons about “'Blood and Volk,” and the glories of Nazism as a political system.

There was—and in the case of North Korea and Cuba still is—a Communist variant of this. In the Soviet Union, school children were given parables emphasizing the infallibility of Communism, and the heroism of Uncle Joe and his heroic proletariat saving and defending the motherland from fat, greedy, war-loving capitalists.

Today, a Berlin-based (who else?) author, is carrying on this tradition with a book making the case for Communism via fairy tales. Bini Adamczak, a political and queer theorist, has penned the book, Communism for Kids, just published by MIT Press.

The press kit accompanying the book describes the set-up: “Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism/ How could their dreams come true?”

Adamczak’s book, of course, provides the answer; such dreams will come true if the masses will only follow his more purist version of Communism: “This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism.”

The press release reveals the book uses the trappings of fairy tales, composed of “jealous princesses, fancy swords, displaced peasants, mean bosses, and tired workers—-not to mention a Ouija board, a talking chair, and a big pot called, ‘the state.’”

With “lovable little revolutionaries” as their guide readers will be given a primer in the historic stages leading inexorably to Communism: “Before they know it, readers are learning about the economic history of feudalism, class struggles in capitalism, different ideas of communism, and more.”

To the credit of the author, he does note that past attempts at communism failed. But the dream is still alive as the author ends the book with the assertion that Communism can still create “a better world.”

To illustrate these points, Adamczak offers a multiple choice game in which a capitalism in crisis scenario (occurring because of “competition between two factories”) allows workers six ways to introduce Communism. Although each “attempt fails, and “true communism is not so easy after all,” the author assures readers “it’s also not that hard.”

The press statement admits that the book is geared to have a wider scope than just the kindergarten set: “With an epilogue that goes deeper into the theoretical issues behind the story, this book is perfect for all ages and all who desire a better world.”

However much MIT and the author wish to assure readers that Adamczpak has learned the lesson of how not to implement Communism, nothing has changed. The bloody history of the Left in the 20th century, in which no matter how inexorably repressive each new attempt at Communism becomes, has been the dream must continue, no matter how many millions have to pay for such stubbornness until the Communists “get it right.”

Seventy-one years ago, George Orwell penned Animal Farm, designed to be easily understandable to all ages about the evils of Communism. He was delighted when parents told him the children felt the injustice of the “Stalin” pig exploiting the other animals. Today, it is the virtues of Communism being communicated to children via easily understandable fairy tales.

So one is compelled to ask, where is the Orwell today, who will provide a counter-fairy tale to this clear attempt to indoctrinate children well before the process occurs in left-wing academia?

Something needs to happen; otherwise parents may discover that ideologues of the Adamczpak sort, might, like Hitler, already have the children.