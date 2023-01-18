HFPA President Reportedly Pissed at Jerrod Carmichael’s Globes Monologue
‘LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST’
The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was reportedly left “shocked and upset” after Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael roasted the organization on stage last week. Carmichael, who told the audience he was only asked to host because of the color of his skin, quipped, “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.” The standup went on to namecheck HFPA President Helen Hoehne, describing negotiation meetings with her over his paycheck for hosting duties as a “trap.” “One second you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he joked. “Life comes at you fast.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hoehne was seen being consoled by friends at the ballroom bar.