HGTV Star Says First Husband Helped Her End Marriage to Third

Erik Menendez, 54, was transported to a medical facility outside of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego to undergo surgery for kidney stones. Menendez and older brother Lyle were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Erik’s wife, Tammi, replied to a comment on TikTok asking how her husband was doing by saying, “He just had another surgery but is recovering. He is doing okay.” Erik is back at the San Diego correctional facility recovering from his procedure. TMZ reported, Erik was previously hospitalized in July for his persistent issue with kidney stones. After his first reported visit, Mark Geragos, Menendez’s attorney, asked Governor Gavin Newsom to release Menendez before his parole hearing due to his illness. Both Erik and his brother Lyle were denied parole at their respective hearings.
One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti has revealed got her unique name from Nicole Kidman’s character in the Batman Forever movie. Infiniti, 25, shared that her parents were watching Batman Forever when they decided on her name. The actress revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that the film became one of her favorite movies after watching the film recently. “They were obsessed with Nicole Kidman as Chase Meridian,” she said in an interview on the Today Show. The naming process did not stop there. After her parents watched 1995’s Toy Story, Infiniti shared: “My parents were like, Oh my gosh, ‘To infinity and beyond,’” the animated toy Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase in the film. The Today Show host pointed out Infiniti’s name was inspired by cinema and now she’s an actress. “I know, it’s really crazy.” she said.
Christina Haack credits a familiar face with supporting her through her tumultuous third divorce: her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Haack, 42, told People that she ended her three-year marriage to Josh Hall, 45, last summer after a “blow-up” argument made her realize she and her children were uncomfortable around him. El Moussa, 44, was immediately supportive. “I called Tarek, and I said, ‘I’m worried right now. I feel uncomfortable.’ And he said, ‘Leave,’” Haack told People. She says he even took charge of firing Hall from their HGTV series, The Flip Off, which had just started filming its first season. “Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show,” she explained. The Christina on the Coast star says the network quickly agreed, but stipulated that Haack and El Moussa must film an episode discussing her divorce. The former couple, who rose to fame on the HGTV series Flip or Flop, were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 10. Haack remarried in 2018 to TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson, 6. The pair divorced in 2021, and she married Hall later that year. After separating from Hall in July 2024, Haack is now in a relationship with Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca. Meanwhile, El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 38, in 2021, and the pair share a son, Tristan, 2. The Flip Off initially followed the El Moussas as they competed against Haack and Hall to flip houses for the largest profit, but Haack now competes solo. In a January 2025 episode, the mom-of-three revealed that her close co-parenting relationship with El Moussa brought out “insecurities” in Hall that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.
A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.
Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.
Fans headed to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics may need to change their plans. Two sports, softball and canoe slalom, will be held three states away, in Oklahoma City. Relocating the two sports is part of the city’s “no-build Olympics” plan, meaning no permanent venues will be constructed to accommodate the 2028 games. The “no-build Olympics” plan was designed to save money for the country’s second-largest city, which is facing a budget crisis after the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Instead, athletes participating in the canoe slalom—which involves racing canoes through a whitewater obstacle course—will compete on the Oklahoma River. Softball teams, meanwhile, will play in Oklahoma City’s Devon Park, the country’s largest softball stadium. While Los Angeles has already hosted two Olympics, in 1932 and 1984, these will be the first events held in Oklahoma City. Mayor David Holt reportedly brokered the deal after befriending then-Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti in 2018. Current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who visited the Oklahoma River this week to view the canoe slalom course, told The New York Times, “It would have been a massive effort, costing a tremendous amount of money, to replicate what is already here.”
The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando, accused the park of missing “multiple warning signs”. The 32-year-old roller coaster rider was wheelchair-bound due to his spinal cord atrophy. The tragic incident happened on the Stardust Racers coaster on Sept. 17, Florida Today reported. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Zavala in the front row, slumped over and covered in blood. Universal has reported four previous incidents occurring on the ride that speeds up to 62 miles per hour and reaches a height of 133 feet. However, the investigations concluded the rider’s injuries were a result of “pre-existing conditions,” said Ben Crump, the family’s attorney. Many riders have come forward after Zavala’s death, claiming “Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident.” One woman claimed she lost consciousness, suffered a concussion, and injured her spine on the Stardust Racers in May. Crump shared that the family believes the operators missed “multiple warning signs” regarding the safety of the ride. Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal, claimed the ride was running correctly and reassured that the staff was “following procedures.” The Stardust Racers ride remains closed.
Keith Urban sang “I was born to love you” after pointing toward his 25-year-old guitar player, newly unearthed footage shows. The footage from April was posted days after his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30. She submitted paperwork to end 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old Australian country singer, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On Sept. 27, Urban stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman. Now, footage dug up by TMZ from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, shows the pair again performing “The Fighter.” Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.” In this footage, Urban also made a lyric tweak, singing “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.” In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” It was posted on Baugh’s Instagram page, with the caption “Did he just say that?” Three days later Kidman, 58, filed for divorce. Fans of The Northman star have since flooded Baugh’s social media posts, directing their distaste towards the young musician and support towards Kidman.
Emily in Paris actors Ashley Park, 34, and long-time partner Paul Forman, 31, have broken up after two years of dating. The show’s leading man and Grammy-nominated Broadway star were last seen together on Aug. 23 in Venice, Italy, filming the successful Netflix series. TMZ reported the couple’s relationship ended last month. Rumors rose when Forman was not seen in Santa Barbara, CA, when Park arrived at the notable wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with newly single Nina Dobrev and Cara Delevingne. Park met Forman when filming season 3 of Emily in Paris. They shortly started dating in December 2023. The couple’s relationship was shared on social media when the singer was hospitalized with “critical septic shock” while they were on vacation. Park wrote on Instagram, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.” The show’s star Lily Collins claimed she speculated that the couple were together before their announcement, because she noticed their chemistry on set. “Well, you guys seemed really excited,” the actress said.
Italian art heritage police raided a bogus Salvador Dalí exhibition on Wednesday, seizing 21 works attributed to the famous surrealist painter believed to be fakes. Tapestries, drawings, engravings, and a variety of objects were taken from an exhibit titled ‘Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth’ which opened in Parma last week, after the artist’s estate spotted a number of “anomalies” while the artworks were on display in Rome during a previous leg of the tour earlier this year. The exhibit, which ran in the Italian capital from January to July, reopened in Parma on Sept. 27 and was set to remain in the city until February. The ticketing office stated that the exhibition would still proceed despite the seizures. Italy’s Carabinieri—specialized units focused on stolen and forged artworks—said they were tipped off last year to a large-scale forgery network operating throughout Europe, which had produced fakes attributed to some of the biggest names in modern and contemporary art, including Banksy, Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Dalí. Carabinieri stressed that the seized artworks were only the subject of a preliminary investigation, and the presumption of innocence would be maintained until the final verdict is reached.