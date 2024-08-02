HGTV’s Christina Hall Takes Swipe at Estranged Hubby Josh in Bitter Divorce
NO LOVE LOST
HGTV’s Christina Hall took a brutal dig at her estranged husband on Thursday, alleging Josh Hall is holding out for more money after already turning down “millions” to settle their divorce. The swipe came days after Josh posted an Instagram story of a sculpture that spelled out “HOPE.” Christina, 41, used that same image in an Instagram story of her own, adding, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.” That’s surely a nod to financial discrepancies regarding their divorce. Josh filed for the legal split on July 15, citing “irreconcilable differences” with the Christina in the Country and Flip or Flop star. In his filing, Josh asked for spousal support from Christina, who he’s been married to for three years. The messy divorce spilled into the public eye after Christina expressed she’s irked that Josh wants money from her. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children,” she posted last month, “and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”