HGTV Star Gives His Side of Wild 2016 Break-Up Story
“INSURANCE POLICY”
HGTV star Tarek el Moussa had a different story to tell after police confronted him for having a gun after an altercation with his ex-wife—insisting that he was carrying the firearm to protect him from wild animals during a strangely-timed hike in a nearby state park, according to People. In his forthcoming book, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business and Life, Moussa gave his account of his dramatic split from his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall, which led to their eventual divorce. On May 23, 2016 police responded to a call alerting them to a “possibly suicidal male with a gun,” according to officials. One witness who saw Moussa jump the fence was told by Hall that Moussa had put a gun his a backpack before escaping into the woods. In his book, Moussa said he was carrying a firearm as an “insurance policy,” while hiking in Chino Hills State Park. The couple divorced in 2018, and continued to film their HGTV show together until 2022.