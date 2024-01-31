CHEAT SHEET
    HGTV Star Gives His Side of Wild 2016 Break-Up Story

    “INSURANCE POLICY”

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    HGTV star Tarek el Moussa had a different story to tell after police confronted him for having a gun after an altercation with his ex-wife—insisting that he was carrying the firearm to protect him from wild animals during a strangely-timed hike in a nearby state park, according to People. In his forthcoming book, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business and Life, Moussa gave his account of his dramatic split from his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall, which led to their eventual divorce. On May 23, 2016 police responded to a call alerting them to a “possibly suicidal male with a gun,” according to officials. One witness who saw Moussa jump the fence was told by Hall that Moussa had put a gun his a backpack before escaping into the woods. In his book, Moussa said he was carrying a firearm as an “insurance policy,” while hiking in Chino Hills State Park. The couple divorced in 2018, and continued to film their HGTV show together until 2022.

