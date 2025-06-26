HGTV Stars Shocked as Network Unexpectedly Cancels Four Shows

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46 See At Amazon Free Shipping

One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.