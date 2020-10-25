HHS Cancels Plan to Vaccinate Army of Santas, as Part of $250 Million PR Blitz
HO, HO, HO
The Department of Health and Human Services has ditched plans to have Santa Claus actors promote COVID-19 vaccination in exchange for early access to a vaccine the agency hoped would be approved by mid-November, The Wall Street Journal reports. Actors playing Mrs. Claus and elves would have also been included. The Journal says HHS secretary Alex Azar has denied any knowledge of the scheme, which Caputo set up with Rick Erwin, the chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas.
The order called the decision to cancel the plans “extremely disappointing.” The HHS plan was part of a larger $250 million PR campaign intended to “defeat despair, inspire hope and achieve national recovery.” Its main architect, Health and Human Services assistant secretary Michael Caputo, is now on medical leave.