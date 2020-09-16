CHEAT SHEET
    HHS Official Michael Caputo Takes Leave of Absence After Bizarre Conspiracy Rant

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, has voluntarily taken a 60-day leave of absence in order to “focus on his health and well-being of his family,” the department said in a statement. The loyal Trump supporter’s break comes after he posted a bizarre and false Facebook rant claiming that “deep state” scientists wanted America to be sick, accusing government health officials of “sedition,” and warning—without evidence—that the left is gearing up for a post-election armed revolt. He apologized for the rant on Tuesday. A senior policy adviser to Caputo, Dr. Paul Alexander, will also leave the department, the statement said.

