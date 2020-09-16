HHS Official Michael Caputo Takes Leave of Absence After Bizarre Conspiracy Rant

Read it at CNBC
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, has voluntarily taken a 60-day leave of absence in order to “focus on his health and well-being of his family,” the department said in a statement. The loyal Trump supporter’s break comes after he posted a bizarre and false Facebook rant claiming that “deep state” scientists wanted America to be sick, accusing government health officials of “sedition,” and warning—without evidence—that the left is gearing up for a post-election armed revolt. He apologized for the rant on Tuesday. A senior policy adviser to Caputo, Dr. Paul Alexander, will also leave the department, the statement said.