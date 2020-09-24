Michael Caputo Diagnosed With Cancer After Taking Leave From HHS
MEDICAL LEAVE
Department of Health and Human Service spokesman Michael Caputo, who took leave last week after making bizarre, conspiracy-filled rants on Facebook, has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer, The Buffalo News reports. A spokesman for Caputo confirmed he had squamous cell carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer, which had originated in his throat. Diagnosed after surgery last week for a lump on his neck, which he alluded to when he said he was taking a leave of absence, Caputo is yet to determine a plan for medical treatment.
He announced a 60-day break from HHS after the rant accusing CDC scientists of “sedition” and warning of an armed left-wing insurrection. He partially blamed his odd behavior on leaving medical issues untreated amid the coronavirus pandemic.