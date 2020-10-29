HHS COVID Ad Campaign Excluded Celebs Who Hate Trump, Support LGBT Rights, Says Report
SO FRAGILE
The Department of Health and Human Services vetted and excluded celebrities who have criticized President Donald Trump from taking part in its multimillion-dollar public information blitz to everyday Americans about the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post. Documents obtained by Democratic House lawmakers and seen by the newspaper show that Trump appointees and contractors weeded out celebs who have criticized the president, or voiced their support former President Barack Obama, gay rights, or same-sex marriage. Jennifer Lopez, Judd Apatow, and Billie Eilish were all reportedly among those tossed aside. According to the Post, the documents describe Eilish as “not a Trump Supporter” who is “destroying our country and everything we care about.” Adam Levine of Maroon 5 was described as a “liberal Democrat who supported Obama and fights for gay rights.”