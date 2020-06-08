Hidden Treasure Chest Full of Millions in Gold and Jewels Found in Rocky Mountains
A treasure chest valued at more than $1 million, hidden over a decade ago by famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn, has finally been discovered in the Rocky Mountains. Fenn did not name the discoverer, but said that the lucky finder sent him a photograph of the treasure.
Fenn shared clues to the whereabouts of the treasure, a bronze chest filled with gold, jewels and valuable antiques, via a poem in his 2010 autobiography and posts to his website. Hundreds of thousands of treasure hunters dedicated themselves to finding the chest. At least four died in the search. Fenn said he placed the treasure and clues to give people an adventure to seek. “I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries,” Fenn wrote on his website.