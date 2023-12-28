Israeli Court Decries ‘Leaks’ of Ruling on Netanyahu’s Legal Overhaul
‘HARM PUBLIC TRUST’
The head of the Israeli Supreme Court decried what he described as “partial leaks” of a draft decision on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s courts, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 first reported the leaked draft decision that said the court would narrowly overturn Netanyahu’s July law that limited the power of the judiciary and sparked widespread protest. “The judiciary views very severely the leak of parts of draft rulings that have not been completed,” acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman said of the leak. “The attempt to influence pending proceedings and to harm public trust in the judiciary and its dedicated judges and employees will not succeed.” The final ruling is expected to arrive midway through January.