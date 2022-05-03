‘High on Meth’ Driver Crashes Into Horse Stable, Killing Two 3-Year-Old Boys, Police Say
Two 3-year-old boys playing together at a Utah horse stable were killed when a driver who was allegedly high on meth crashed into them, authorities say. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was driving “near or faster than 100 mph” and weaving around on the road when he lost control of the vehicle in Eagle Mountain, sending it crashing through multiple fences before it landed where the children were playing, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. The boys, who have not yet been identified, were “run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing,” police said. Passengers who were in the vehicle reportedly told investigators the driver had been intentionally “drifting” when the crash occurred; he reportedly tested positive for meth on a preliminary drug screening. He has been booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of automobile homicide, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, running a stop sign and speeding.