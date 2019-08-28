CHEAT SHEET
North Carolina College Student Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up School
A 19-year-old college freshman has been arrested after authorities found weapons in his dorm room that they say he planned on using to shoot up his North Carolina university. High Point University student Paul A. Steber—originally from Boston—was charged with two counts of weapons on campus and one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to WBTV. University security officers reportedly found a 9 mm gun and a shotgun, along with ammunition, in his dorm room. Citing police, Fox8 reports that Steber admitted to plotting a shooting at the school, including a “plan and timeline to kill people.” Authorities reportedly deemed him a “threat to society,” and he is currently being held on a $3 million bond. “We experienced an unfortunate situation today,” the university said in a letter to the college community on Wednesday.