High-Rise Residents Battle to Keep Trump’s Name on Building
‘MISSION TO DESTROY’
A number of residents of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York are fighting to keep the name of the former president attached to the building–literally. According to the New York Post, approximately two dozen tenants in the 40-story building want to keep the Trump name attached, despite his management company getting the axe. The group says those who oppose Trump in the luxury building have made their plea political. “They promised us that they would be an apolitical board, but they’re not. This is all political,” Monserrate Fisher, 79, told the Post. The board had in 2021 voted in favor of booting the Trump Organization, though the name remained attached to the tower. A move to remove “Trump” from the building in 2022 did not receive enough votes, the residents told the outlet. “They hate the man, and they’re on a mission to destroy him in New York,” said resident Al LePore, 65. The board, however, sees it differently. “While there is a small and very vocal group of owners who do not support the name change, there is a silent majority who we believe support the name change,” board president Gerg Root told the Post. “After carefully studying the issue, we believe it is financially in the best interest of unit owners’ property long-term values,” he said.