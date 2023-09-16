High School Band Director Reportedly Tased After Refusing to End Performance
TO PROTECT & SERVE
Police tased and arrested the band director of a high school in Birmingham, Alabama, after he refused to shut down a performance at the end of a football game. The director, Johnny Mims, did not heed police’s requests to end an ongoing performance by the Minor High School’s band after a football game against Jackson-Olin High School concluded, according to a version of events put out by Birmingham police Friday night. His refusal to stop the performance prompted officers to arrest him, the authorities said, and when Mims allegedly resisted the arrest, police tased him. Mims was then treated by Birmingham Fire and Rescue and taken to a local hospital before being booked. “I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” school Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement. “I am in the process of gathering all the facts, and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete.”