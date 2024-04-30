High School Football Coach Dies Due To Chemotherapy Drug Shortage
HORRIBLE
A Wisconsin high school football coach diagnosed with stage four cancer died as a result of a nationwide shortage of essential chemotherapy drugs. Jeff Bolle, the football coach at Marquette University High School, died in December after a battle with cancer, because he was unable to get cisplatin during a nationwide shortage that began last year. “I just keep wondering, ‘What if we had gotten the cisplatin? Could it have slowed his cancer down?” Jeff’s wife Connie Bolle told USA Today. “Would he have been able to coach even more? Would he have been stronger? Would he have felt better? ... It’s always a second guess.” Cisplatin is one of two chemotherapy drugs that are still “listed in shortage,” but last year the FDA began allowing imports of the drug to help alleviate some of the strain. According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, the shortage has persisted because producing the drug, which does not have a patent, is not profitable. Meanwhile, people across the country are dying. “He really cared about other people not getting these chemotherapy drugs,” Connie Bolle said of her husband. “He would still be sad today that people are still dealing with this.”