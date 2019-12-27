CHEAT SHEET
    High School Football Coach Charged With Hacking Rival's Email

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Matt Sullivan/Reuters

    A former Minnesota high school football coach has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly hacking into a rival coach’s email and sending the wrong practice time to players who were scheduled to play his own team the next day. Tyler Krebs resigned as Lakeville South High School’s head coach in September when the suspected intrusion came to light. Krebs, 45, who allegedly confessed to his athletic director, is now facing a charge of unauthorized computer access.

