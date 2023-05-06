Mom Tracks Missing Teen’s Phone and Finds Her Body at Bottom of Cliff

Read it at The Kansas City Star
The body of a high school junior who went missing Thursday in San Antonio has been found, police said. The 16-year-old failed to meet her mother after school, so the mother began tracking her daughter’s phone and discovered that it was near a stadium. With the help of police, the daughter was found at the bottom of a cliff unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead. Police, who are not certain why the girl was near the stadium, said it appeared as if she fell off the cliff and died due to her injuries. An investigation is ongoing.