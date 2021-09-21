CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
High School Students Ride Party Bus With Stripper Pole Thanks to Driver Shortage
IT’S LIT
Read it at PennLive
Who said school isn’t fun? PennLive reports that Jim Mayers, an 11th-grade English teacher in Boston, was forced to rent a party bus for a class field trip because of a school bus driver shortage across the nation. The party bus had everything: stripper poles, neon lights—and hundreds of kids. “It is a funny story, but there actually is a real bus shortage, and it speaks to major flaws in our education system,” tweeted Mayers. He encouraged people to reach out to their local elected officials and push for more funding in the education system. “Including paying all bus drivers, facilities, and operations staff a competitive salary & comprehensive benefits. Whatever you think is enough, double it.”