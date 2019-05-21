High School to Reprint Yearbooks After White Power Symbol Found in Photos

A Chicago area high school is reprinting its 2018-19 yearbook after photos were found of students making a hand gesture associated with white nationalism, the district’s board of education decided Monday. The reprinting will cost a total of $53,794. The hand gesture, an upside-down “OK” sign, appeared in 18 photos of clubs or teams. The gesture was reportedly made by students of “various races, ethnicities, genders and grades,” wrote Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams in an email to families and faculty. “The photos in question, as well as other club/team photos in which students are striking poses and making gestures, will be replaced with straight-forward group shots,” Pruitt-Adams wrote. “... Those pages were reviewed and shipped to the printer in early December, before the gesture was widely known to have any association with white nationalism.” School officials have yet to take disciplinary action against the students involved, and said last week that they had not yet spoken to them.