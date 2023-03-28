CHEAT SHEET
Higher Court Reinstates Adnan Syed’s Vacated Murder Conviction
Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and sentence have been reinstated by a Maryland appellate court that ruled the state court violated the family of Hae Min Lee’s right to attend the hearing where his conviction was overturned. The 2-1 decision decided that the hearing must be redone. Syed was arrested in 1999 when he was 17 for the murder of Lee, and battled his conviction for years. His case gained renewed national attention in recent years following the Serial podcast, leading to a court overturning his conviction last September. Lee’s brother, Young, argued he wasn’t given proper notice to attend the hearing and didn’t receive good enough context from prosecutors on why the conviction was overturned.