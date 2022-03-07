I’m Officially Addicted To This Detoxifying (and Calorie-Burning) Sauna Blanket
I’ve always been a fan of the mood-boosting and toxin-releasing benefits of hopping in the sauna or steam room, but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. When I found out about HigherDOSE’s Infrared V3 Sauna Blanket, (it’s basically an at-home, compact sauna that you can literally use while lying in your bed), I knew I had to get my hands on one ASAP. Besides, anything that *may* help me burn calories without actually having to move my body is bound to spike my interest.
HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket is touted for a slew of wellness-enhancing benefits, including detoxifying the body from heavy metals, giving the skin a natural glow, promoting natural high from mood-boosting endorphin release, reducing inflammation and chronic pain, and yes, even burning calories sans the whole exercise thing.
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket V3
Here’s how it works: the blanket is equipped with infrared technology and emits far-infrared light as well as heat energy. The heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters, like dopamine and serotonin, which also function as natural pain-killers.
The first time I tried the HigherDOSE sauna blanket, I laid it out on the floor away from my pets and grabbed a pillow to support my neck. It comes with a remote control featuring a dial with different intensity settings. I turned it on to level six before hopping inside and within just ten minutes it was already heated up and ready to go. When I got in (it zips up like a sleeping bag) I immediately felt a sense of calm emanate through my body—kind of like that cuddled feeling you get when you’re under a good weighted blanket or curled up with someone you’re in love with. As I began to warm up inside the blanket, I instantly knew that the hype surrounding this thing was legit, and that lying in this at-home sauna was going to become a daily ritual for me.
