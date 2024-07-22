Keep Your Wellness Routine Going Strong—Even on Vacation—With These Travel-Sized Self-Care Essentials
Portable Pampering
Keep your self-care routine alive, even while on vacation, with HigherDOSE. Its collection of portable and cordless infrared, PEMF, and red light devices are the ultimate travel companions whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile. Daily Beast readers can save 18% sitewide by using the code DailyBeastHD at checkout. This exclusive offer expires on 7/28.
Dive headfirst into a viral social media trend with a hat that looks normal on the outside but hides a secret—120 medical-grade red lights. A ten-minute cycle boosts blood circulation to the scalp which in turn promotes healthier hair follicles and growth.
Red Light Hat
Price reflects 18% discount
Free Shipping
An effortless addition to any skincare routine, the Red Light Face Mask reduces fine lines, boosts collagen (to keep you looking younger), and relieves sunburn. Combine with the light-activated glow serum to amplify the mask’s rejuvenating benefits.
Red Light Face Mask
Price reflects 18% discount
Free Shipping
Soothe your muscles from summertime activities like hiking or swimming with a favorite of celebrities and models alike—HigherDOSE's pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF) mat. This is a travel-sized version of the mat and it emits electromagnetic waves that stimulate the body’s natural recovery process.
Infrared PEMF Go Mat
Price reflects 18% discount
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.