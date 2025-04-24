Highland Park Gunman Learns His Fate for Mass Shooting

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, but if you’re willing to invest in an earlier model, you can score up to $200 off a new ring.

As someone who has tried several Oura Ring iterations over the years (including the Oura Ring 4), I think the earlier versions are almost just as good as its latest, especially if you’re new to smart rings and don’t want to pay full price. For a limited time, take advantage of Oura Ring’s ”special pricing” promo and score $200 off the Heritage and Horizon models (discount depends on the finish).

Oura Ring Down from $450 See At Oura Ring Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do.

If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, this current Oura Ring promotion is the perfect opportunity to invest.