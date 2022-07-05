CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Highland Park Parade Suspect Charged With 7 Counts of 1st-Degree Murder
BOOK ‘EM
Read it at The Daily Beast
Accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert “Bobby” Crimo has been hit with seven counts of first-degree murder, with many more to come, according to authorities. "There will be more charges—we anticipate dozens of more charges centered around each victim,” Eric Rinehart, Lake County state’s attorney, said Tuesday night. Rinehart said his office will “stand with the survivors of this awful crime” for as long as needed. “In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence against this offender,” he said. “Not because we seek vengeance, but because justice and the healing process demand it.”