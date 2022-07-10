CHEAT SHEET
Highland Park Mayor Gets the Grim Mass Shooting ‘Handbook’
The downtown area of Highland Park, Illinois, reopened on Sunday, less than a week after suspect Robert Crimo III allegedly gunned down seven people and injured nearly 50 more at the city’s Fourth of July parade. The city had the scene of the massacre blocked off as authorities investigated the attack, and NBC News reported that some businesses still were not reopened even after the area was made accessible again. The reopening came as Mayor Nancy Rotering told Sky News she was given a nearly 200-page handbook to guide her in dealing with a post-mass shooting situation. “It infuriates me because there's no excuse,” Rotering said. “There is no reason for weapons of war to be on the streets of the United States.”