Michigan Detective Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl-Laced Heroin on the Job
‘TO PROTECT AND SERVE’
A Michigan detective pleaded guilty Thursday to selling heroin laced with fentanyl while on the job. Tiffany Lipkovitch, 46, sold the deadly drugs between Wayne and Oakland counties in 2018, according to the Detroit Free Press, before an FBI source eventually helped turn in both Lipkovitch and her partner, Amber Bellamy, 38. Lipkovitch had been with the Highland Park Police Department for 10 years before her arrest, according to the outlet. The charges came after years of allegations against Lipkovitch, including accusations that she mingled with felons and helped them secure drugs while in prison. Still, she managed to jump between jobs, landing as a detective at the time of her arrest. Lipkovitch faces a 40-year maximum sentence for her charges, though her minimum sentence will be five. “Instead of upholding her oath to protect and serve, this police officer endangered the community by conspiring to distribute a dangerous and deadly drug,” Detroit's FBI chief Josh P. Hauxhurst said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.