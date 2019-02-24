Hijacking Thwarted on Dubai-Bound Flight, Suspect Killed: Report

A Dubai-bound flight made an emergency landing in Chittagong, Bangladesh after a man tried to hijack the airplane, according to The Associated Press. The suspected hijacker was killed, and all 143 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated safely, per the AP. The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight left from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, about 4:35 p.m local time. The pilot made the emergency landing some 40 minutes later because one of the crew members revealed that a male passenger had shown “suspicious behavior.” After the Boeing 737-800 touched down, the suspect shot at Bangladeshi army commandos. They shot back and he later died. At one point, the suspected hijacker asked to talk with his wife, as well as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, officials reportedly said. The man, who was from Bangladesh, has been described by officials as a “terrorist,” the AP notes
