Hiker Airlifted to Hospital After Surprise Bear Attack in Yellowstone

A 29-year-old hiker was rushed to the hospital after being ambushed by a bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park, park officials confirmed. The hiker was trekking solo on Turbid Lake Trail when he encountered the bear, thought to be a grizzly, and attempted to ward it off using a spray, the park said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm during the attack and was found by park rangers about an hour later, where he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Turbid Lake Trail has been closed while park authorities investigate the attack. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear,” Yellowstone said in a statement. The incident was the first time a hiker had been attacked by a bear in the National Park since 2021, when a grizzly bear ambushed another solo traveller. Park officials strongly recommend hiking in groups of three or more, making noise, and carrying bear spray to prevent such encounters.
