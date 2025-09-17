U.S. News

Hiker Airlifted to Hospital After Surprise Bear Attack in Yellowstone

The incident was the first recorded bear attack in the National Park since 2021.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING -JUNE 21: A Grizzly bear drinks from Pelican Creek as her two cubs stay close by her side on June 21, 2024. in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)
Jonathan Newton/Getty Images

A 29-year-old hiker was rushed to the hospital after being ambushed by a bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park, park officials confirmed. The hiker was trekking solo on Turbid Lake Trail when he encountered the bear, thought to be a grizzly, and attempted to ward it off using a spray, the park said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm during the attack and was found by park rangers about an hour later, where he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Turbid Lake Trail has been closed while park authorities investigate the attack. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear,” Yellowstone said in a statement. The incident was the first time a hiker had been attacked by a bear in the National Park since 2021, when a grizzly bear ambushed another solo traveller. Park officials strongly recommend hiking in groups of three or more, making noise, and carrying bear spray to prevent such encounters.

