Hiker Brutally Gored by Yak While FaceTiming Family on Everest Climb
OUCH
A Welsh woman on a trek to a base camp on Mount Everest was savagely gored by a yak while FaceTiming her family. Emma Keen, 42, was taking part in the charity hike when she was attacked in the village of Tengboche, Nepal. “I was speaking to my brother and his wife and their son Bobi showing them the yak on FaceTime,” Keen told WalesOnline. “Without warning I could hear the hoofs pounding towards me, a sharp stabbing pain in the top of my leg. It threw me up in the air around [three feet] and I landed back down with a thud.” Another member of Keen’s group said he ran to her aid and found her “screaming in pain and I could quickly see the yak’s horn had gone through Emma’s leg with a big hole in her hiking leggings and blood running down her leg.” She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment before rejoining the group to complete the last part of the trek on horseback.