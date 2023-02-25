Man Hiking With Family Collapses and Dies in Arches National Park
TRAGIC
A hike through scenic Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, turned deadly for one man on Friday after he collapsed and became “unresponsive” on the trail. According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, the 71-year-old from Massachusetts was out hiking with his wife and son when the tragic incident occurred. First responders from several agencies, including the National Park Service and the sheriff’s department, arrived on the scene and attempted to perform CPR, but they could not prevent the man’s untimely death. An investigation is underway and an analysis is expected from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine more details. Users on Facebook offered their condolences, with one saying she hopes the nearby town of Moab “will gather round” the family of the deceased to support them.